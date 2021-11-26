Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $361.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

