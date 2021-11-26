Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541. Canfor has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

