Canal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $56.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.