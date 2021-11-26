Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after purchasing an additional 246,127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.74 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

