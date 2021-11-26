Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $668.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

