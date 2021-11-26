Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to C$62.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.