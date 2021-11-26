Canaccord Genuity Cuts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$827.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

