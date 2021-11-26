Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.68. Canaan shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 18,377 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 4.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Canaan by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

