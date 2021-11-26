Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,790 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Paysafe makes up about 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Paysafe worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $12,043,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.