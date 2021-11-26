Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

