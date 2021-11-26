Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.68

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.68, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.