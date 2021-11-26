Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

