Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

