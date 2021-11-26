Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $61.66

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $55.56. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 5,668 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.