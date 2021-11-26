Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

ELY opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

