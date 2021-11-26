California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of California Water Service Group worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CWT opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.