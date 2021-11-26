California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

