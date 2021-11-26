California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $824,000 in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

BTRS opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

