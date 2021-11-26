California State Teachers Retirement System Has $851,000 Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Carriage Services worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $242,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $55.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

