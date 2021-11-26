California State Teachers Retirement System Has $816,000 Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,090,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,691 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.