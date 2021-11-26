California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AlloVir worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,834 over the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.