California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.