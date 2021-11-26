California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 106,934 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kopin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 295.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

