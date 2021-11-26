CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.84 or 0.07394097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,185.71 or 1.00192709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

