C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

