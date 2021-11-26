C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

