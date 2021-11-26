Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0521 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $22.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.00374476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,789,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,983,894 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.