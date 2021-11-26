BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.46

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.46 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,721,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,933,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

