Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.81.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.