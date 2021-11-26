Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.34. 11,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,297. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.