Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.65

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

