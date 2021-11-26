Brokers Offer Predictions for Guess?, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Guess? in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 196,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

