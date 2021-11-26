Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $43.70

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.70.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 967.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $115,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

