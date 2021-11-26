Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $42.10

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 968,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

