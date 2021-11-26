Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $123.90

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.