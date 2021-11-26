Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $94.00

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

