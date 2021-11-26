Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$62.69

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,639,572. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold 238,506 shares of company stock worth $11,916,720 in the last ninety days.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.