Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $36.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
