Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report $104.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.57 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.