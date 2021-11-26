Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 8,045,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,869. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

