Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 8,045,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,869. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.