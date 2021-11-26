Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.32. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

