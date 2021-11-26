Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. Hess has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

