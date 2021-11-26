Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $91.85. 80,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

