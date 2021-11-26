Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $445.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

