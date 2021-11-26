Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.30). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 229,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 1,693,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

