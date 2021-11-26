Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Broadwind worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.