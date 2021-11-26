Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 141,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.26. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.00 and a 1 year high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

