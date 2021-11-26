Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 896.65 ($11.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 905.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.98. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired a total of 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.