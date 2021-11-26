British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 530.83 ($6.94).

British Land stock opened at GBX 516.40 ($6.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.24. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

