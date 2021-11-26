British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.